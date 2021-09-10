Overview

Dr. Peter Ankoh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Ankoh works at UF Health Leesburg Hospital in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.