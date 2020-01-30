Overview

Dr. Peter Angevine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Angevine works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.