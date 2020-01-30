See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Peter Angevine, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Peter Angevine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Angevine works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Brooklyn Hospital Center
    5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 30, 2020
    Dr. Angevine is a god send! I am a 30 yr old woman who suffered from degenerative disc disease. I walked completely hunched to the right side most of the time, and was unable to stand up straight after sitting. I was scheduled for a one level spinal fusion on December 5th 2019. A week before surgery i experienced leg pain out of nowhere. Dr. Angevine made sure i went for another MRI right away to make sure everything was still as expected. We found out i had a buldge in the level below the scheduled fusion, and all of the nerves were being crushed by this disc. He is a fantastic diagnostician who scheduled me for a bi level spinal fusion the following week. I am now 7 weeks post op and i feel phenomenal. Thanks to Dr. Angevine, i got my life back! Getting married this year, and looking forward to being pain free for as long as possible!
    MICHELLE MAUCERI — Jan 30, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Angevine, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255384236
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    • Newyork-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
