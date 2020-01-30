Dr. Peter Angevine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angevine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Angevine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Angevine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.
Locations
The Brooklyn Hospital Center5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Angevine is a god send! I am a 30 yr old woman who suffered from degenerative disc disease. I walked completely hunched to the right side most of the time, and was unable to stand up straight after sitting. I was scheduled for a one level spinal fusion on December 5th 2019. A week before surgery i experienced leg pain out of nowhere. Dr. Angevine made sure i went for another MRI right away to make sure everything was still as expected. We found out i had a buldge in the level below the scheduled fusion, and all of the nerves were being crushed by this disc. He is a fantastic diagnostician who scheduled me for a bi level spinal fusion the following week. I am now 7 weeks post op and i feel phenomenal. Thanks to Dr. Angevine, i got my life back! Getting married this year, and looking forward to being pain free for as long as possible!
About Dr. Peter Angevine, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Newyork-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
