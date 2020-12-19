Dr. Peter Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Andrews, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Andrews, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
Joseph J Szustak DO PC390 Pierce St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 714-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic surgeon, very firendly, personable and well versed in surgery, explains everything thoroughly ....highly recommend!
About Dr. Peter Andrews, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.