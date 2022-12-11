Overview

Dr. Peter Andolina, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.



Dr. Andolina works at Marotta Plastic Surgery Specialists in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.