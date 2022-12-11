Dr. Peter Andolina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andolina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Andolina, DO
Overview
Dr. Peter Andolina, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.
Dr. Andolina works at
Locations
-
1
Marotta Plastic Surgery Specialists895 W JERICHO TPKE, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 982-2022
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andolina?
I was extremely impressed with the care and professionalism.
About Dr. Peter Andolina, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1073893822
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andolina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andolina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andolina works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Andolina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andolina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andolina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andolina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.