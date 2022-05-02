Overview

Dr. Peter Anderson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at South Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Riverton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Otitis Media and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.