Dr. Peter Anastassiou, MD
Dr. Peter Anastassiou, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Peter T. Anastassiou M.D.2100 Webster St Ste 200, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 658-7876
Northen California Medical Associates3536 Mendocino Ave Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 573-6166
Hospital Affiliations
- MarinHealth Medical Center
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
10 STAR ?? Review! I was amazed at the quality and compassion Dr Anastassiou and his team of Surgeons Displayed no only With Surgery but the daily follow ups while I was in ICU and beyond! I’ve dealt with an internal infection called Osteomyelitis for over 5 years Dr Anastassiou was a Referral from my Thoracic Surgeon locally Dr Maxwell for whom I trusted with my life! I’m Blessed today and forever into the future because of Dr Anastassiou Roy Arriaga
About Dr. Peter Anastassiou, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Medical Center-Methodist Hospital
- University of Wisconsin
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
- University Of Southern California
Dr. Anastassiou speaks Greek and Spanish.
