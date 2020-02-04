See All Psychiatrists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Peter Ampudia, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Ampudia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ampudia works at Dinames Associates in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dinames Associates
    3711 Lomita Blvd Ste 127, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 530-1151

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 04, 2020
My daughter has been seeing Dr. Ampudia for over 4 years. He is able to explain her situation in terms she can understand. He has carefully and slowly adjusted her dosage. He is a good listener, makes her feel safe and provides helpful suggestions which she tries to apply. I am very pleased with Dr. Ampudia and highly recommend him.
Feb 04, 2020
Photo: Dr. Peter Ampudia, MD
About Dr. Peter Ampudia, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700858214
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ampudia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ampudia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ampudia works at Dinames Associates in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ampudia’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ampudia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ampudia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ampudia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ampudia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

