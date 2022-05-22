Overview

Dr. Peter Althausen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Althausen works at Reno Orthopaedic Clinic in Reno, NV with other offices in Carson City, NV and Sparks, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.