Dr. Peter Aline, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Aline, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Dr. Aline works at
Peter G Aline MD1901 Outlet Center Dr Ste 220, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 988-4118
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Peter Aline, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033296207
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
Dr. Aline has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Aline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aline.
