Overview

Dr. Peter Aldrich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Aldrich works at Scripps Clinic Orthopedics in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.