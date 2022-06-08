Dr. Peter Aldea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Aldea, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Aldea, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Cosmetic Surgery Specialists of Memphis Pllc6401 Poplar Ave Ste 360, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 752-1412
- 2 5200 Maryland Way Ste 300, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 866-4126
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aldea was my first and last consultation in Memphis. His knowledge is vast, he is honest and friendly. It’s been almost a year since my procedure and I’m very pleased with my results!
About Dr. Peter Aldea, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Aldea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldea accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldea.
