Dr. Peter Aldea, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Aldea, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Aldea works at Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Memphis, TN with other offices in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cosmetic Surgery Specialists of Memphis Pllc
    6401 Poplar Ave Ste 360, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 752-1412
    5200 Maryland Way Ste 300, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 866-4126
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.2
    Jun 08, 2022
    Dr. Aldea was my first and last consultation in Memphis. His knowledge is vast, he is honest and friendly. It’s been almost a year since my procedure and I’m very pleased with my results!
    Suburban Stallion — Jun 08, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Aldea, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710921812
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
