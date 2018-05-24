Overview

Dr. Peter Aldana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They graduated from University of the City of Manila and is affiliated with HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Aldana works at Gateway Medical Group in Okeechobee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Epilepsy and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.