Dr. Peter Aldana, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Aldana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They graduated from University of the City of Manila and is affiliated with HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Locations
Gateway Medical Group214 NE 19th Dr, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 277-7188
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I could not of asked for more.
About Dr. Peter Aldana, MD
- Neurology
- English
NPI: 1386726545
Education & Certifications
- University of the City of Manila
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldana has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Epilepsy and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.