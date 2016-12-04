Overview

Dr. Peter Albertsen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Albertsen works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.