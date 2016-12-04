Dr. Peter Albertsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albertsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Albertsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Albertsen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Locations
University of Connecticut Health Center263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-3238MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Searched for the Best I could find-HE is the one. I found co-workers and even another doctor swear by him. He does Research/Teaching and Surgery. He is detail oriented, professional,but understanding and takes the time to answer any question, even though he is in demand. I will refer my family, friends and others to see him-IN A HEARTBEAT. Simply the sharpest and best for my money.
About Dr. Peter Albertsen, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1811992639
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
