Dr. Airel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Airel, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Airel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3800 Venetian Way Ste 200, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 477-6103
-
2
Ascension St. Vincent Evansville3700 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Airel?
About Dr. Peter Airel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1538222047
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Airel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Airel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Airel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Airel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Airel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.