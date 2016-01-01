See All Gastroenterologists in Newburgh, IN
Dr. Peter Airel, MD

Gastroenterology
0 (0)
Overview

Dr. Peter Airel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3800 Venetian Way Ste 200, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 477-6103
    Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
    3700 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 485-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Function Test
Gallbladder Scan
Screening Colonoscopy
Liver Function Test
Gallbladder Scan
Screening Colonoscopy

Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    About Dr. Peter Airel, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538222047
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
