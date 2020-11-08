Overview

Dr. Peter Agho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Agho works at The Agho Clinic in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.