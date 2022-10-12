Dr. Peter Accetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Accetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Accetta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Accetta, MD is a Dermatologist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Accetta works at
Locations
-
1
Orchard Park Dermatology3045 Southwestern Blvd Ste 104, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 675-7000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
PA-C Emily Gottstein is excellent. She is very caring, good humored, and provides exceptional care!!! I highly recommend Emily. The staff at Orchard Park Dermatology are also very nice.
About Dr. Peter Accetta, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1912961467
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo U Hosps
- Buffalo Genl Hosp
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Fordham University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Accetta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Accetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Accetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Accetta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Accetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Accetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Accetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.