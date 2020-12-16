Dr. Peter Abramson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Abramson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Abramson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Abramson works at
Locations
ENT Of Georgia5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 297-4230Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abramson is the absolute best! From the minute he walked in the room you saw not just a doctor but full of personality. After interviewing a few plastic surgeons, we knew he was the right choice for my daughter's Rhinoplasty. Unbelievable job, looks so natural and fixed exactly what we wanted to be done. In fact, it was so flawless, I went and had a procedure as well on my eyes. I would send anyone and everyone to him, a fan for life!
About Dr. Peter Abramson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abramson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramson.
