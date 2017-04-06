Overview

Dr. Peter Abaci, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.



Dr. Abaci works at IPM Medical Group in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in Capitola, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.