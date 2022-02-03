Dr. Pete Pooler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pooler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pete Pooler, MD
Overview
Dr. Pete Pooler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Locations
Maple Grove Hospital9875 Hospital Dr, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 581-1000
North Memorial Clinic - Golden Valley8301 Golden Valley Rd Ste 100, Golden Valley, MN 55427 Directions (763) 581-5600
North Memorial Clinic - Silver Lake St. Anthony2600 39th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55421 Directions (763) 581-5600
North Memorial Gastroenterology9855 Hospital Dr, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 581-5600
Plymouth City Center15535 34th Ave N Ste 100, Plymouth, MN 55447 Directions (763) 581-5950
North Clinic3366 Oakdale Ave N Ste 215, Minneapolis, MN 55422 Directions (763) 520-7900
Voyage Healthcare9825 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 587-7900Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great experience with Dr.Pooler. He has done a couple of different procedures on me, both times making me feel very comfortable and informed of how the procedures will be done.
About Dr. Pete Pooler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1164451662
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
