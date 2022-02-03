See All Gastroenterologists in Maple Grove, MN
Dr. Pete Pooler, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Pete Pooler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.

Dr. Pooler works at Specialists In General Surgery in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Golden Valley, MN, Minneapolis, MN and Plymouth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diffuse Esophageal Spasm and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maple Grove Hospital
    9875 Hospital Dr, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 581-1000
    North Memorial Clinic - Golden Valley
    8301 Golden Valley Rd Ste 100, Golden Valley, MN 55427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 581-5600
    North Memorial Clinic - Silver Lake St. Anthony
    2600 39th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 581-5600
    North Memorial Gastroenterology
    9855 Hospital Dr, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 581-5600
    Plymouth City Center
    15535 34th Ave N Ste 100, Plymouth, MN 55447 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 581-5950
    North Clinic
    3366 Oakdale Ave N Ste 215, Minneapolis, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 520-7900
    Voyage Healthcare
    9825 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 587-7900
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Conditions Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Patient Reviews

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pooler?

    Feb 03, 2022
    Had a great experience with Dr.Pooler. He has done a couple of different procedures on me, both times making me feel very comfortable and informed of how the procedures will be done.
    — Feb 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Gastroenterology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164451662
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • University Of Minnesota
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pete Pooler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pooler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pooler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pooler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pooler has seen patients for Gastritis, Diffuse Esophageal Spasm and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pooler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pooler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pooler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pooler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pooler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

