Dr. Pete Kondolios, MD
Dr. Pete Kondolios, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Pediatric Associates of Warren321 NILES CORTLAND RD NE, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 609-5588
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Pete Kondolios, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Kondolios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kondolios accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kondolios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kondolios speaks Greek.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kondolios. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondolios.
