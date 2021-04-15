Overview

Dr. Pete Garcia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.



Dr. Garcia works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.