Overview

Dr. Pete Batra, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Missouri Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Batra works at Rush Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.