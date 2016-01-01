Overview

Dr. Petar Planinic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Planinic works at University Of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia, Maternal Anemia and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.