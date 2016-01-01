See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Petar Jovanovic, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Petar Jovanovic, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Petar Jovanovic, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

Dr. Jovanovic works at Dr. Petar Jovanovic MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Culang, MD
Dr. David Culang, MD
6 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Isaac Namdar, MD
Dr. Isaac Namdar, MD
6 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Raymond Chai, MD
Dr. Raymond Chai, MD
10 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Locations

  1. 1
    Basement
    208 E 75th St Bsmt A, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 861-4480

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Home Sleep Study
Carotid Ultrasound
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Home Sleep Study
Carotid Ultrasound
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jovanovic?

    Photo: Dr. Petar Jovanovic, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Petar Jovanovic, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jovanovic to family and friends

    Dr. Jovanovic's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jovanovic

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Petar Jovanovic, MD.

    About Dr. Petar Jovanovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881762524
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Petar Jovanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jovanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jovanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jovanovic works at Dr. Petar Jovanovic MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jovanovic’s profile.

    Dr. Jovanovic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jovanovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jovanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jovanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Petar Jovanovic, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.