Dr. Petar Jovanovic, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Jovanovic works at Dr. Petar Jovanovic MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.