Dr. Petar Igic, MD
Dr. Petar Igic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville and Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
Very good heart specialist! He was at Wis. Heart but has since changed to somewhere in Madison. Would really like to go where ever he has changed to! If anybody knows please share!
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
