Overview

Dr. Perviz Heyat, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Istanbul.



Dr. Heyat works at Oak Street Health Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.