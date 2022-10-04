Overview

Dr. Pervie Simpson Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, Drew Memorial Health System and Jefferson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Simpson Jr works at South Arkansas Orthopedic Center in Pine Bluff, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR, White Hall, AR and Monticello, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.