Dr. Pervez Khan, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pervez Khan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar - Kashmir University and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Khan works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tulane Neuroscience Center
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-5561
    Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Metairie
    4224 Houma Blvd Ste 540, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 503-7001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 28, 2022
    Best Doctor
    RNK — Jun 28, 2022
    Specialties

    • Neurosurgery
    34 years of experience
    English
    1023211760
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University, Children's Memorial Hospital
    • Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences
    • Government Medical College Srinagar - Kashmir University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pervez Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

