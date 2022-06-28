Dr. Pervez Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pervez Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Pervez Khan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar - Kashmir University and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Tulane Neuroscience Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5561
Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Metairie4224 Houma Blvd Ste 540, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor
About Dr. Pervez Khan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023211760
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University, Children's Memorial Hospital
- Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences
- Government Medical College Srinagar - Kashmir University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
