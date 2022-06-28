Overview

Dr. Pervez Khan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar - Kashmir University and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.