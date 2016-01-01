Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pervez Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Pervez Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Queens Hearing Asso Inc1055 Stewart Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 938-0100
-
2
Northwell Dermatology1991 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 354-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
About Dr. Pervez Ahmed, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1548359110
Education & Certifications
- PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi.
Dr. Ahmed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.