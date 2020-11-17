Dr. Pervaiz Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pervaiz Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pervaiz Iqbal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Long Island College Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Locations
-
1
Physician Primary Care PC1135 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Directions (718) 756-1309Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island College Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iqbal?
Yes, I would recommend Dr. Iqbal to my family and friends. He is so kind and listen to my problem with patience. He is very friendly. He handles his patients with great care.
About Dr. Pervaiz Iqbal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1083658918
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Med Center
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Dr. Iqbal speaks Arabic, Punjabi and Urdu.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
