Dr. Pervaiz Channah, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (25)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pervaiz Channah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.

Dr. Channah works at Pervaiz Channah & Associates in Murrieta, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pervaiz Channah & Associates
    25109 Jefferson Ave, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center

Insomnia
Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection
Insomnia
Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection

Insomnia Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 18, 2022
    The staff is always on top of my needs. Keep my life so medically organized. Friendly staff. The compassion they share is reassuring. So trust them with all my medical needs.
    Aug 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pervaiz Channah, MD
    About Dr. Pervaiz Channah, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164592614
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Ill
    Internship
    • University Of Illinois
    Medical Education
    • Liaquat Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Channah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Channah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Channah works at Pervaiz Channah & Associates in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Dr. Channah’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Channah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Channah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Channah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Channah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

