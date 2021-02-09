Dr. Persis Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Persis Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Persis Thomas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lovenheim Pediatrics101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 520-7453
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
My daughter loves Dr. Thomas! She is amazing!
About Dr. Persis Thomas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1316359045
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thomas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.