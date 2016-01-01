Dr. Persephone Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Persephone Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Persephone Jones, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Nemours Children's Health, Rockland II1801 Rockland Rd Ste 201, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
About Dr. Persephone Jones, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1669406328
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.