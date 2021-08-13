See All Ophthalmologists in Coraopolis, PA
Dr. Perry Younger, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Perry Younger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy.

Dr. Younger works at Eger Eye Group in Coraopolis, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eger Eye Group PC
    1501 STATE AVE, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 741-6776
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Kennedy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 13, 2021
    All I can say is that I think that he is one of the very best !
    Linda Hall — Aug 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Perry Younger, MD
    About Dr. Perry Younger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295709905
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Al Burmingham Eye Fdn Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perry Younger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Younger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Younger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Younger works at Eger Eye Group in Coraopolis, PA. View the full address on Dr. Younger’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Younger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.