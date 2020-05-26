See All Pediatricians in Springdale, AR
Dr. Perry Wilbur, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Perry Wilbur, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springdale, AR. 

Dr. Wilbur works at Arkansas Children's Hospital Dept of Pediatric Surgery in Springdale, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Children's Northwest
    2601 Gene George Blvd, Springdale, AR 72762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 725-6880
    Monday
    12:45pm - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:45pm - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arkansas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Childhood Immunization Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2020
    We love Dr Wilber!
    — May 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Perry Wilbur, MD
    About Dr. Perry Wilbur, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811985302
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Arkansas Childrens Hospital
    Internship

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.