Dr. Perry Wilbur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilbur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Wilbur, MD
Overview
Dr. Perry Wilbur, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springdale, AR.
Dr. Wilbur works at
Locations
-
1
Arkansas Children's Northwest2601 Gene George Blvd, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 725-6880Monday12:45pm - 3:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 3:00pmWednesday12:45pm - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilbur?
We love Dr Wilber!
About Dr. Perry Wilbur, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1811985302
Education & Certifications
- Arkansas Childrens Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilbur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilbur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilbur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilbur works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilbur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilbur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilbur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilbur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.