Dr. Perry White, MD
Dr. Perry White, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
TOC Spine9430 Park West Blvd Ste 110, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 694-8353
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics PC9129 Cross Park Dr Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 694-7725
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Dr.White is very professional, made sure I understood what is going on with me. He did not talk over my head. I am very pleased with the service and will be using Dr. White again when needed.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- The Rothman Institute
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
