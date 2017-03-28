See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Perry Weiner, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Perry Weiner, DO

Urologic Oncology
4.7 (568)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Perry Weiner, DO is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Weiner works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    511 KINGS HWY N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 568 ratings
Patient Ratings (568)
5 Star
(485)
4 Star
(52)
3 Star
(11)
2 Star
(6)
1 Star
(14)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Weiner?

Mar 28, 2017
I like many other people have had problems with kidney stones.Dr.W is the most easy going Dr. at the navy yard,he will not paint the picture bleak or won't sugar coat any situation, always has a remedy for your specific problem,also can answer any questions that you have,he has many years of knowledge behind him, he is very serious about his work,so if your looking for a great urologist look no further.
B.M.S in Lansdale, Pa — Mar 28, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Perry Weiner, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Perry Weiner, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weiner to family and friends

Dr. Weiner's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Weiner

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Perry Weiner, DO.

About Dr. Perry Weiner, DO

Specialties
  • Urologic Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306865191
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Fellowship
Residency
  • City Avenue Hospital (CLOSED)was PCOM
Residency
Internship
  • Mercy Suburban Hospital (was Suburban General Hsp)
Internship
Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Perry Weiner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

568 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Perry Weiner, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.