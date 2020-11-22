Dr. Perry Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Perry Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Locations
Mid-Atlantic Epilepsy/Sleep Ctr6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 610, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-9744
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing knowledgeable neurologist with excellent bed side manner. I would recommend him anyone with critical and neurological conditions.
About Dr. Perry Smith, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Neurology
