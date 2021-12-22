Dr. Perry Shieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Shieh, MD
Dr. Perry Shieh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 853-6996
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
I've been a patient of Dr. Sheih for nearly a decade. He has really helped me. I find him open to questions, patient and knowledgeable. Would definitely recommend. My only frustration is UCLA/office coordination (as it seems like many other people are complaining about). It has ebbed and flowed through the years, but currently is a mess. They don't have an in-depth online system. It's hard to get someone on the phone. Last time it took 3 phone calls and a lost email to refill my meds. When it finally got done, the assistant kept saying "no worries" while I was trying to explain what a hassle this process has become for medication I'm supposed to be on in perpetuity. The fact that she didn't seem to understand why this system was unsustainable made me want to scream. Sharing this bc I find it helps to set my expectations. The admin part will be a hellscape, the schedule is always running behind, but Dr. Sheih is a well-qualified, attentive and friendly doctor worth the hassle.
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Neuromuscular Medicine
