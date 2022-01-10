Dr. Perry Sexton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sexton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Sexton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
Dr Perry W Sexton MD Dba Encinitas Family Care351 Santa Fe Dr Ste 101, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 274-1385
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am one of the patients who gives Dr, Sexton 5 stars. As others say, he is extremely empathetic. While sitting in the waiting room, I have noticed that he follows his patients back to the front desk and makes sure they have the paperwork filled out properly, and to answer their last minute questions. He does not hide behind formality. I respect his character and medical experience absolutely.
About Dr. Perry Sexton, MD
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1972665339
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Sonoma State University
Dr. Sexton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sexton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sexton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sexton works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sexton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sexton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sexton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sexton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.