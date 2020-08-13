Dr. Perry Savage Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Savage Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Perry Savage Sr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.
Locations
Alabama Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medicine Associates P C.1801 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Grandview Medical Center3690 Grandview Pkwy Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 838-3900
Anesthesia Services of Birmingham P.c.2720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 933-0357
Trace Crossings Family Medicine PC118 Mars Hill Rd, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 228-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Salvage is a Great trust his knowledge 100%
About Dr. Perry Savage Sr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1992778211
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Orthopedic Surgery
