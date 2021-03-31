Dr. Perry Ritota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Ritota, MD
Dr. Perry Ritota, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Perry Charles Ritota M.d. P.a20 Prospect Ave Ste 700, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 342-7333
Such an honest, caring person. He is very meticulous and thorough physician. I would recommend him without pause
About Dr. Perry Ritota, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Ritota has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritota. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritota.
