Overview

Dr. Perry Ritota, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Ritota works at HACKENSACK PLASTIC SURGERY CTR in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perry Charles Ritota M.d. P.a
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 700, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-7333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Perry Ritota, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699762658
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Perry Ritota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ritota has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ritota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ritota works at HACKENSACK PLASTIC SURGERY CTR in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ritota’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritota. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritota.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

