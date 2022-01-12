Dr. Maloff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry Maloff, MD
Overview
Dr. Perry Maloff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Maloff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Perry Maloff MD & Associates106 E Badillo St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-7581
-
2
Perry Maloff M.d. A Medical Corp.100 S Citrus Ave Ste 206, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-7581
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maloff?
My husband has been seeing Dr. Maloff for over 15 years and I can honestly say that he has been instrumental in my spouse's recovery from PTSD and depression. It is not easy for my husband to trust health practitioners, but Dr. Maloff has always treated him with respect and kindness.
About Dr. Perry Maloff, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1033265301
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maloff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maloff works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Maloff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maloff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.