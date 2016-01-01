Overview

Dr. Perry Lim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Dr. Perry F. Lim in Milpitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.