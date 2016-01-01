See All Pediatricians in Milpitas, CA
Dr. Perry Lim, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Perry Lim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Lim works at Dr. Perry F. Lim in Milpitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perry F Lim MD
    991 Montague Expy Ste 206, Milpitas, CA 95035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 692-3042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Hearing Screening
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Hearing Screening

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Perry Lim, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1033134465
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Foundation
    Internship
    • University of California Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perry Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lim speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.