Dr. Perry Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Perry Lewis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
-
1
Gsps Gastroenterology Pllc701 E Marshall Ave Ste 200, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 236-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
Dr. Lewis genuinely cares... After a year and a half It was so hard to find just someone to listen to me. After all the hospital visits , meds prescribed w/ no results after seeing him I started feeling better within the month.
About Dr. Perry Lewis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831135912
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Dysphagia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.