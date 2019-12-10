Dr. Perry Larimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Larimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Perry Larimer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Larimer works at
Locations
Conrad Pearson Clinic3950 New Covington Pike Ste 340, Memphis, TN 38128 Directions (901) 372-3453
Wolf River Office1325 Wolf Park Dr Ste 102, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 252-3400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Larimer for over seven years and I highly recommend him to everyone I talk with who is experiencing prostrate trouble. He is always courteous, explain in detail and language that patients understand, takes his time, and when confronted with a serious situation, such as cancer, he is caring, kind, and considerate. I had prostrate surgery seven years ago and thankfully he was able to provide my wife and I with a wonderful report. I trust him completely and have found his advice to be correct concerning all issues. If you are in need of a doctor who cares about his patients, I highly recommend Dr. Larimer.
About Dr. Perry Larimer, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Urology
