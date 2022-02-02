Overview

Dr. Perry Kamel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kamel works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.