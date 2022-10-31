See All Plastic Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Perry Johnson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Perry Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

Dr. Johnson works at UNMC Physicians in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Nebraska Medical Center
    983335 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 559-8363
  2. 2
    Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery
    17617 Burke St, Omaha, NE 68118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 596-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Dermabrasion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Lip Cancer
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 31, 2022
    Dr. Johnson is an exceptional plastic surgeon. He listens to what you say and delivers far above expectations. His office staff are caring and compassionate and treat you like more then just a patient and their follow up care is unmatched!
    Heather Lewis — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Perry Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306895610
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    • The Nebraska Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perry Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

