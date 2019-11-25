Overview

Dr. Perry Hall III, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grafton City Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Hall III works at PERRY L HALL DO in Fairmont, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.