Dr. Perry Geistler, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Perry Geistler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.

Dr. Geistler works at Margaret L. Shields Inc. in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Margaret L. Shields Inc.
    12152 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 849-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    4.2
    Aug 20, 2021
    Dr. Geistler is the only doctor who diagnosed my foot problem correctly after seeing three other podiatrists over the years. It’s been such a relief, and I now walk without a limp. Also, he was patient and made me laugh.
    About Dr. Perry Geistler, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053429779
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Dr. Perry Geistler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geistler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geistler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geistler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geistler works at Margaret L. Shields Inc. in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Geistler’s profile.

    Dr. Geistler has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geistler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Geistler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geistler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geistler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geistler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

